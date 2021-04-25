Iowa gets $52.9 million in tobacco money

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Friday Iowa’s share of the 1998 landmark settlement with U.S. tobacco companies has now exceeded $1.36 billion.

Officials within Miller’s office say the Iowa treasury has received an annual transfer payment of about $52.9 million from tobacco companies involved in the multistate Master Settlement Agreement — the largest settlement in U.S. history.

Iowa will continue to receive yearly settlement payments in perpetuity, based on the number of cigarettes sold in the United States. In the last 22 years, Iowa has received more than $1.36 billion in those payments.

“This settlement is nearly a quarter-century old, but our office must diligently monitor and enforce the agreement’s provisions every year so Iowa gets its fair share of the settlement,” Miller said in a statement.

About $11.6 million of this year’s payment — or 22 percent — will go to the state, according to the AG’s office. The remaining 78 percent will be used principally to pay bondholders who bought bonds issued by the Tobacco Settlement Authority.