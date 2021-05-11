Iowa governor signs alcoholic drink delivery, driver’s ed bills into law

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law bills allowing parents to teach driver’s ed to their children and another allowing schools districts, including Davenport and Waterloo, to end voluntary diversity programs.

Without commenting on any of the bills, the governor signed 17 pieces of legislation Monday. Among them is House File 766, which allows delivery of alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants by third-party delivery services, such as Uber or DoorDash. It removes a requirement that deliveries of alcoholic liquor, wine or beer be made in a vehicle owned, leased or under the control of the holder of an alcohol license or permit.

HF 228, which takes effect immediately, would end a school district’s ability to implement a diversity program as a reason to deny open enrollment. In addition to Davenport and Waterloo, school districts in Postville, West Liberty and Des Moines have voluntary diversity plans based on income. West Liberty also includes English Language Learners as a reason for its diversity plan.

Senate File 546 is an expansion of a 2011 law that allows parents to teach driver’s ed to their home-schooled children. It increases the amount of time a student spends driving with a parent, but eliminates the role of the instructor — both in the classroom and behind the wheel.