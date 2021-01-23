Iowa highway deaths increase despite lower traffic volume; State sets goal of fewer than 300 fatalities in a year’s time

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation is setting an ambitious goal to reduce highway fatalities to a level not seen in nearly 100 years.

Concerned about the number of highway crashes and fatalities that have hovered around 340 per year, DOT Director Scott Marler told legislators Thursday the agency has set a goal of reducing deaths to fewer than 300 — a level not achieved since 1925.

The department is partnering with the Iowa State Patrol, Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau and local agencies to address factors Marler said contribute to the uptick in fatalities: lack of seat belt us, impaired driving, distracted driving and speed.

In 2020, he said, the troopers wrote more than 1,400 citations for speeds in excess of 100 mph. The DOT also reported 69 people died on Iowa roads last year in speed-related crashes.

Crashes have been trending up in recent years to a high of 58,292 in 2019, then dropped to about 47,000 in 2020.

“We expected that because traffic volumes were lower,” largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marler told the House Transportation Committee.

However, what is surprising is that despite lower traffic volume and fewer crashes, there were 336 fatalities, Marler said.