Iowa House child care bills move forward, but may fall short of need

Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, explained that much like the state offers incentives for infrastructure such as natural gas, water, sewer and roads for developments, expanding the high-quality jobs incentives would help attract an adequate workforce to a new development or expansion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses could qualify for tax credits if they develop or expand child care facilities for their employees if the project creates or retains jobs that meet a state wage threshold.

In awarding incentives, the state must consider the economic impact, including placing greater emphasis on economically distressed areas, facilities that will care for 20 or more children and whether there are adequate child care facilities in the area.

Lobbyists who spoke on the bill offered generally favorable comments on what one described as Bossman’s “holistic approach” to addressing workforce child care issues. All three subcommittee members signed off on the bill to send it to the full committee.

Although encouraged by efforts to address child care issues, Ehlert said the bills might not accomplish as much as their titles would suggest.