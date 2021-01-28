Iowa House OKs constitutional amendment declaring no right to abortion

HJR 5 is briefer, saying the amendment is needed to “defend and protect unborn children.”

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, found Republicans’ reasoning on constitutional rights intriguing.

“We appear to use them when they are convenient for us and not so much when they’re not,” she said. “If a mask is against your personal, constitutional rights, then this amendment definitely crosses some sort of line.”

Nielsen offered an amendment that, she said, would make clear lawmakers do not intend the amendment to limit or prohibit any “measure, drug or chemical designed for the purpose of contraception.”

Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, offered an amendment that would allow a pregnant to decide whether to continue her pregnancy or have an abortion if she is certified by a physician to be in danger of death if an abortion is not performed.

Republicans tell her that Iowa allows a woman to make that decision. However, if HJR 5 is approved by voters, “all bets are off” because if there is no constitutional right to an abortion, the Legislature could ban abortions.

An exception would be made for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest, under an amendment offered by Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines.