Iowa House panel backs elimination of gun permits

“Why mess with a good thing?” she asked, declining to support changes that seem to back a notion that constitutional gun rights are unlimited.

“We have a lot of controversial bills that are affecting Iowa’s image right now, hurting our business and workforce recruitment,” said Wessel-Kroeschell.

“Repealing Iowa’s bedrock public safety laws, such as the background check law and the permitting requirement for carrying a concealed gun, is extreme and it’s unpopular and it threatens public safety.”

However, Holt rebutted the claim HSB254 eliminates background checks, saying gun owners still will undergo FBI background checks that likely would strengthen safety checks.

“With this in place, everyone is going through that federal FBI background check,” he said, which will prevent a person who shouldn’t have a weapon from getting one.

“Those who cannot legally possess a firearm will still not be able to legally possess a firearm under the provisions of this bill, and those practicing their Second Amendment rights will no longer have to get a permission slip to practice their basic fundamental rights,” Holt said.