Iowa House passes bill to expand charter schools after lengthy debate

He presented charter schools as an option for parents of students “who don’t fit with the traditional public school ... with online learning ... with home schools or magnet schools or private schools. It’s another option.”

However, as debate started on the bill and 30 amendments, Democrats warned that charter schools could siphon students and funding from local K-12 schools. They also sought to bar what they called “private” groups from seeking charters and to increase public input and oversight of charter schools.

Under the bill, two groups could seek approval of charter schools — school boards and “founding groups,” which could be individuals, groups or education service providers.

Earlier in the session Siegrist had voiced reservations about Gov. Kim Reynolds' education priorities, which included charter schools and school vouchers. Siegrist said, "the voucher issue is dead" and that the language of the House charter school bill had been tightened up considerably.

He pointed to, among other things, requirements that the schools follow public records and public meetings law, that founding groups should be from Iowa -- earlier versions allowed for out-of-state founding groups -- review of charters every five years and teachers must be certified.