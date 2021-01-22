Iowa House rejects call for mandatory masks, remote hearings

“We can do it better,” Meyer said. “We can allow for people to have comments. We can allow for members to vote remotely. We can allow for interested parties to come into this building and feel safe or go online and make their comments heard.”

In the end, his amendment were voted down, and the session rules adopted without any of the measures he sought. House Resolution 3 was approved 55-35.

"We are going to require people to be present to vote. That’s it. The Democrats want to allow virtual voting. You can certainly make a case for that. It's a philosophical thing. We will say in order to vote, you have to be present to vote," said Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs.

Siegrist, the former House speaker who returned to office after his first tenure in the Legislature spanned 1984 to 2002, noted "I'm not in leadership now."

"That's the decision the caucus made and I'll support that. In terms of safety, I think the safety is there," he said, noting from what he's seen there's been 95% mask usage.

Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs, blasted the decision.