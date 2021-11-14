Iowa infrastructure projects in line for funding boost

Iowa received an overall C grade in the most recent Infrastructure Report Card from the national American Society of Civil Engineers, including a C+ grade for its roads. According to the report, 29% of Iowa’s major roads are in poor or mediocre condition and 15% of the state’s rural roads are in poor condition. That report credited the 2015 fuel tax increase for “much needed funding for short-term critical needs.”

That same report gives Iowa a D+ grade for the condition of its bridges. Iowa has the largest share of structurally deficient bridges in the nation, according to the report.

Roughly 4,500 bridges in Iowa are in poor condition, according state transportation data, roughly 4,300 of which are under counties’ jurisdiction.

In addition to the $432 million for Iowa bridge projects in the bill, the state also will be able to apply for more bridge repair funding through grants from a $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program and $16 billion for major revitalization projects, according to the White House.

“This (new federal funding) certainly will help reduce that number, particularly on the county system,” Anderson said.