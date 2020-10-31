Iowa is prepared for Election Day, Paul Pate says

A: “I think Iowans should feel very good about the safety component. The fact that we’ve taken the measures to put personal protective equipment in place, preparing the voting centers to make sure they are clean and safe, the fact that we have recruited a lot of new poll workers so that we have enough staffing so that we can avoid having any kind of a line and, ultimately, the fact that we promoted aggressively voting absentee and we’ve see such a huge turnout — I think that reduces the line component as well. Also the other measures — the curbside voting — all these combined together give the voters the safest environment. We hope for the best but we have to plan for the worst when we do elections. Do we want lines? No. But if we’re going to have to encounter them, we want to make sure that they’re as safe as possible. So the measures of safe distancing, trying to expedite voting as fast as possible with the e-poll books that we use, the fact that we’ve encouraged voters to prepare for coming to vote by making sure their voter registrations are up to date and make sure that they have their necessary voter identification so the timing isn’t long.”