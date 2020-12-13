Iowa lawmakers mostly negative on raising sales tax

The plan — which she said amounted to an overall tax reduction — would generate about $540 million a year for the state. Of that, $172 million would go to natural resources, conservation, outdoor recreation and water quality improvement, while more than $80 million a year would be earmarked for mental health care.

Dawson said the Senate’s 32 Republicans like the environmental and income tax cut pieces and are interested in providing property tax relief by shifting some county mental-health program costs to the state.

But there is concern that raising the sales tax would hurt Iowa’s competitiveness, especially in border communities.

“I think there are a lot of things there that Senate Republicans are in agreement with and things that we want to work with her on,” he told the partnership, which supported the governor’s plan as part of its 2021 legislative agenda.

Grassley said there are “so many moving pieces” in what the governor was proposing that it would be a very “time-consuming” process to move a package of ideas that each would pose a challenge if tackled as separate stand-alone bills.