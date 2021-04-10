Iowa legislative leaders continue war of words over prison staff deaths, funding

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

House Republicans are dealing with the funding issue by proposing a $20 million budget increase, the largest since $19.3 million in fiscal 2012.

“Obviously, we’ve been able to make this a priority,” Grassley said. “Some others are trying to distract from that because we came in at such a high level.”

Republicans were planning to propose “basically that same level” of funding even before the Anamosa deaths because “this is something that we campaigned on and that we wanted to follow through with,” Grassley said.

Based on Democrats’ “consistent pattern” of positions and “the rhetoric that’s being spewed out,” Grassley stuck by his charge that Democrats don’t support law enforcement.

Prichard bristled at that.

“You’re telling me that I don’t care about law enforcement? I spent five years of my career in law enforcement and to tell me that I don’t care about law enforcement is not helpful,” the usually mild-mannered minority leader said, pounding his desk as he spoke.