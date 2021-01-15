Iowa National Guard busy at home, abroad in 2020, commandant reports

In 2020, more Iowa National Guard members were deployed overseas than any time during the previous 10 years.

However, at the same time, Guard members served on the front lines in Iowa as they responded to natural disasters and helped implement the state’s coronavirus pandemic response, Maj. Gen. Ben Corell told a joint session of the Iowa Legislature on Thursday.

Through those demands, “the condition of your Iowa National Guard remains strong,” said Corell, the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard.

The Guard, he said, “is focused and is prepared to accomplish every mission we are assigned, whether at home or abroad.”

Not since the historic floods of 2008 did the Guard play such a diverse role in assisting Iowans, the Strawberry Point native said.

The Guard provided more than 200 soldiers and airmen to communities hit by the hurricane-force derecho in August. Their focus was on supporting power restoration in Linn County.

Also, using their equipment, Guard members removed over 1,400 loads of debris totaling more than 15,000 tons from 593 city blocks, he said.