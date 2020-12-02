Iowa Republicans announce House, Senate committee leadership roles

DES MOINES — Republican leaders who hold majorities in the Iowa House and Senate for the next two years on Tuesday announced the list of legislators they have chosen to lead various committee when the 89th Iowa General Assembly convenes on Jan. 11.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, and Senate President Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, issued their lists of committee chairmanships as both GOP caucuses begin to assemble their 2021 session priorities with Republicans holding a 59-41 edge in the Iowa House and 32-18 majority in the Iowa Senate, although Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, is slated to be on military duty throughout the 2021 legislative session.

“House Republicans are energized and ready to hit the ground running to address the priorities that they have heard from Iowans over the last several months,” Grassley said in a statement.

“Representing 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties, House Republicans have heard a clear message from Iowans in every corner of our state: They want us to reignite our economy, help folks get back to work and school safely, and return to normalcy is quickly as possible,” he said. “This hardworking group of talented legislators are uniquely equipped to spearhead our efforts and do just that.”