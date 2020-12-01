Iowa’s 2020 election officially a record-breaker with over 1.7M votes cast

DES MOINES — The 2020 election was one for the record books.

More than 1.7 million Iowans cast ballots — a majority by absentee or early voting — to mark the highest turnout in Iowa’s electoral history. Nearly 76% of the eligible adults on Nov. 3 Election Day turned out to vote in a presidential election year, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Pate, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections, said Iowa’s participation rate was one of the highest in the nation.

“We had a record-breaking turnout with more than 1.7 million Iowans casting a ballot,” Pate told members of the state Board of Canvass — made up of Pate, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, all Republicans, and State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, both Democrats.

“More than a million Iowans voted absentee, which I think helped reduce the lines and crowds at the polls and helped slow the spread of COVID,” Pate added.

Voter turnout was 1,700,130, setting a new state record. The previous high was 1,589,951 set in 2012. Also, a total of 1,001,573 Iowans cast absentee ballots, another state record that accounted for 58.9% of all ballots.