Iowa’s GOP senators reject proposed election maps

“Iowa House Republicans stand ready to do our due diligence to ensure the second set of maps is a fair map for the people of Iowa,” he said.

But House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said Republicans “chose politics over the common good again today.” Iowans, she said, “don’t want politicians using their political power to stack the odds in their favor.”

The process now returns to the agency to prepare a second map. Like the first, lawmakers will vote it up or down without amendment. If that is rejected, a third map will be prepared. If they choose, lawmakers can amend that one — essentially drawing their own map.

But time is not on their side. The state code and constitution call for the Legislature to complete redistricting by Sept. 15 or the Iowa Supreme Court finishes the job. Due to census delays across the nation, the agency received the needed population data in mid-August and delivered the first plan five weeks later. Now the agency has up to 35 days to submit a second plan and lawmakers will have to come back to vote on it.

Under legislative rules, state House and Senate members receive their regular daily expense money for the special session, which amounts to $175 for most lawmakers and $131.25 for those residing in Polk County.