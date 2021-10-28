Iowa’s second redistricting plan approved by Senate; House likely to concur

“As Democrats said throughout this process, Iowans deserve fair maps, without partisan interference, and without political amendments,” he said. Senate Democrats favors the first proposal as well.

Despite some senators “spreading a false narrative of gerrymandering,” Smith said, Republicans “upheld our role and responsibility … to ensure congressional and legislative districts meet both constitutional and statutory standards.”

Democrats warned the majority party had planned to gerrymander or create its own map to gain an electoral advantage, if the map were to go to a third round. It turned out that the nonpartisan approach delivered the advantage.

However, that doesn’t mean the plan is without concerns for the GOP. Plan 2 creates 56 House and Senate districts with two or more incumbents. In the Senate that includes five Republican-on-Republican matchups, two Democrat-on-Democrat contests, and three Democrat-versus-Republican pairings. In the House, there could be 36 incumbent pairings, all but three involving two or more Republicans.