Iowa’s spending up $3 billion in federal dollars, state auditor says

He provided the state agencies with recommendations to address each of the findings.

“The governor had a budget shortfall, she had too many people on her personal staff and didn’t have a big enough money to pay them all, so instead of addressing either the budget that she had or the number of staff she had, she decided to use CARES Act money instead,” Sand said in an interview.

“We warned her back in October that it would be difficult for having her office’s salaries qualify as a CARES Act usage and gave her specific directions how to make it most likely to qualify,” Sand added.

He noted that requests for documentation were not provided and he expected federal overseers may request that some of the federal money not used for pandemic-related functions be returned.

Alex Murphy, Reynolds’ communication director, issued a response Monday saying the U.S. Department of the Treasury confirmed that the use of Coronavirus Relief Funds to reimburse the salaries and benefits of a governor’s staff is an allowable expense.