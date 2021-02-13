Iowa’s U.S. House members call for sending COVID-19 vaccine to community health centers

All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs is among the community health centers that as of yet won’t receive federal vaccination, according to Co-Medical Director Teresa Dowling, who’s also a nurse practioner.

All Care is one of the state-approved distribution sites and has been receiving vaccine from the state through Pottawattamie County Public Health. The clinic is administering vaccinations today to law enforcement and patients and non-patients 65 and older. For the 65 and older population, All Care is working from its list of patients and a list of non-patients that inquired about vaccine to fill its 250 available appointments.

The White House has announced another 5% increase in vaccine supply, a 28% increase over the past three weeks, as part of its effort to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

The administration recently announced plans to direct COVID-19 vaccines from the federal stores to federally qualified health centers. The U.S. House delegation supports the administration’s intention to count those vaccine doses separately from the state’s regular allocation.

In their letter, the Iowa House members said the state’s nearly 70 community health centers play a vital role in reaching underserved communities.