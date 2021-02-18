Iowa school funding bill on its way to governor

Under the bill, 137 Iowa school districts will receive less state funding than they did this year, meaning they will have to rely on a “budget guarantee” that supplements lower state aid with local property taxes in those districts.

Democrats argued the state has a budget surplus and can afford to provide more K-12 funding so property taxpayers don’t have to shoulder the cost.

They unsuccessfully called on newly elected GOP senators to join them in trying to restore the projected cut to preschools that could eliminate up to 2,500 slots.

“It’s OK to say I didn’t run to cut preschool education,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids. “This is your gut-check moment right now. Let’s fix it now.”

Sinclair said Republicans in the House and Senate removed some separate K-12 funding issues dealing with costs for districts associated with providing in-person instruction during the pandemic. Those issues, she said, continue to be negotiated, and she expects the preschool issue would be addressed in that separate funding measure.

“We are going to fix it, but we’re not going to fix it in this bill,” she said.