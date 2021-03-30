Iowa Secretary of State to Pelosi: ‘Iowans should have the final say in Iowa elections’

DAVENPORT -- Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Monday sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urging her to respect Iowa’s bipartisan recount process and state-certified election results declaring U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, the winner of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

The Committee on House Administration is considering a challenge from Democrat Rita Hart, who is contesting the state-certified results that place Miller-Meeks as the winner by just six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast in the race.

"Every step of the way, the administration of Iowa’s elections is either bipartisan or nonpartisan," Pate wrote. "Unfortunately, Rita Hart chose to bypass the nonpartisan Iowa process and take her challenge to the U.S. House of Representatives where her political party has the power to grant her a seat she did not win."

Pate, in his letter, reiterated many of the same criticisms and talking points made last week at a news conference joined by Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, was seated as a new member of Congress in January, pending the outcome of a House panel's review of Hart's election challenge.