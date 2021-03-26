Iowa Senate aims for $7.9 billion budget; Total likely will increase with money for broadband

House Republicans have not issued their fiscal 2022 state budget targets yet.

The Senate GOP proposal included increases of $55.3 million for K-12 education; $25 million for higher education, including additional money for Last Dollar Scholarships; $98.1 million for health care funding, including $15 million for nursing home providers and home- and community-based service providers; $60 million for mental health services; $13 million for public safety, with an almost $5 million increase for the Department of Public Safety and just over $4 million for the Department of Corrections.

“For four years, Republicans have been managing the state budget in the same way Iowans manage the family budget,” said Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This budget provides reliable, sustainable increases in K-12 education, funds significant increases to public safety, including a $4 million increase for correctional officers, and a $60 million increase in mental health funding.”

Whitver said majority Republicans are proceeding with their fiscal 2022 spending plan without given consideration to the federal relief money for Iowa that was included in the $1.9 trillion package recently approved by Congress and signed by President Biden.

“We still need to figure out all the strings attached to that,” he said. “We’ve really set that aside and said we’ll look at that in possibly next year’s budget or in the future. We don’t want to use that money only to have it clawed back.”