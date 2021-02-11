Iowa Senate approves $21 million for Workday computer system

The Iowa Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to spend $21 million from the general fund on a new computer system

Gov. Kim Reynolds in July tried to use coronavirus relief money for the Workday system, but the U.S. Treasury Department and the state auditor told her it wasn’t allowed because the system wasn’t necessitated by COVID-19 and was in the works before the pandemic.

Senate File 284 passed 32 to 17 with all Republicans supporting it and all Democrats present opposing. The measure still would need passage in the House to become law.

Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, said Iowa needs to replace its antiquated human resources and finance computer system. He defended the state selection of Workday, a California company, and said smaller-scale Workday implementations at Iowa State University and the Iowa Department of Transportation have gone well.

“Pam Cain is responsible for implementing this at Iowa State University,” Kraayenbrink said. Cain told him “Workday is not a bad program.”

