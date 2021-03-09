Iowa Senate passes free speech bill; Measure bans certain diversity training at universities, K-12 schools

DES MOINES — After heated debate that stretched beyond the bill at hand to issues of tenure, incidents of censorship, political polarization on college campuses, and former President Donald Trump’s policies and practices — a free speech bill banning certain types of diversity training across Iowa’s public universities and K-12 schools passed the full Senate on Monday.

The bill bakes into Iowa Code free-speech proposals by and for the state Board of Regents, while also enshrining into law language from a White House executive order in the fall banning publicly funded institutions from using diversity training involving race or sex “stereotyping” or “scapegoating.”

Some Democratic lawmakers during debate Monday said the Senate bill is unclear — including what is meant by a line banning training that implies, “the state of Iowa is fundamentally racist or sexist.”

Republican lawmakers argued the measure is necessary given recent events on Iowa’s public universities — including the UI College of Dentistry’s handling of a conservative student who opposed its condemnation of the White House diversity training ban and an Iowa State University professor’s syllabus banning conservative-leaning viewpoints.

