Iowa Senate’s license plate bill raises concerns about law enforcement

DES MOINES — Law officers no longer would be able to ticket a driver for not displaying a front license plate on a vehicle as a primary offense unless the citation was issued in conjunction with another violation, such as exceeding the posted legal speed limit, under a bill the Iowa Senate approved Tuesday.
Currently, Iowa law requires state-issued license plates be attached to the front and rear areas of most vehicles with an exception made for antique cars from 1948 or older. Senate File 419 would redefine an antique vehicle as at least 25 years old and would expand the number of vehicles exempt from having two license plates attached to their vehicles to include vehicles that require modifications to secure a plate, said Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, the bill’s floor manager.
Zumbach said the proposed change still would maintain and keep the front plate, but “it just has to be inside the vehicle and not necessarily displayed” and drivers cited for a secondary offense by a law enforcement for not having the plate attached to the front of the vehicle would have to have committed some other offense that was the primary reason for the stop.
“The way this bill is written, it’s very minimal,” Zumbach said in response to critics’ claims it would cost manufacturing and prison industries jobs by requiring fewer license plates to be produced.
“We’re not taking the plates off all cars. We’re taking them off antique cars and cars that no longer have a place to mount them. The vast majority of the cars that we’re going to see up and down the road will still have a front plate,” he continued.
Several Iowa law enforcement agencies registered opposed to Senate File 419, and Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a retired law officer, detailed three examples where crimes he investigated were solved with the aid of evidence identifying criminals using vehicle front license plate images.
“To me, this legislation is doing nothing more than handcuffing the ability of law enforcement to do its job,” Kinney told his Senate colleagues before they voted 29-17 along party lines to send the bill to the Iowa House for consideration.
“This is not per se defunding the police, but in a way it’s taking the tools away from the police that the police are able to use to catch criminals.”
Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said it was ironic that Republicans were taking a “cancel culture” approach to front license plates by taking away a tool that helps law officers do their jobs just one day after they chastised Democrats for not siding with law enforcement during a debate on “qualified immunity” legislation for peace officers.
“Today they just made it a lot harder to track down criminals by removing that requirement,” Wahls said.
According to a fiscal note prepared by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, law officers issued 1,586 citations for failing to properly display a front license plate last fiscal year. There were 1,937 citations issued the year before that and 2,005 in fiscal 2018, based on LSA data.