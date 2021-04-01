Iowa senators advance charter school expansion

DES MOINES — Majority Senate Republicans advanced bills Tuesday to expand Iowa’s system of charter schools and to ban stereotyping in diversity training in schools, colleges and beyond as legislators worked to keep alive their pet issues with a Friday funnel deadline looming.

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chair of the Senate Education Committee, told a subcommittee House File 813 would allow for an expansion of charter schools as an alternative to traditional public schools that would help foster innovation, opportunities and more educational choices.

The measure would allow a founding group to apply directly with the state Department of Education to form a charter school. The bill also would retain the current method of applying to the local school board to create a charter.

“Public schools do a great job in the state of Iowa, educating a majority of students, but we know there are students who are falling through the cracks,” said Logan Shine, a liaison for Gov. Kim Reynolds who promoted the concept of a new tool for parents wanting the best education option for their kids. “All this is doing is allowing a choice, giving the control to the parent to make that decision.”