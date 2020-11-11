Iowa statehouse Republican leaders declare mandate from voters

Grassley said Republicans have not yet determined what kinds of legislation they will propose related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said he does not expect Republicans to consider legislation that would require face coverings in public — which has been recommended by public health officials and infectious disease experts — or legislation that would shut down elements of the economy in order to stop the virus’ spread.

Whatever proposals Republicans do introduce, they say they will do so with a green light from Iowa voters. Republicans have held all the state lawmaking levers since 2017, and in elections during that time have kept their majorities in both statehouse chambers and won a governor’s race.

Republicans will start the session with a 59-41 majority in the House — the GOP expanded that majority in this year’s elections — and a 32-18 majority in the Senate.

“I think it validates a lot of the decisions that we’ve been making over the last four years. We’ve had a Republican trifecta for four years now, and Iowans have continuously brought us back to be in charge,” Jack Whitver, who was retained by his colleagues as the Republican Senate Majority Leader, told reporters late last week.