Iowa to pay out $6.8 million in settlements

DES MOINES — The State Appeal Board approved more than $6.8 million in settlements and judgments in fiscal 2021 to cover mistakes, malfeasance and missteps made by state employees and entities — with the largest share of the claims paid involving state Board of Regents institutions.

Documents presented to the three-member panel Tuesday indicated $6,805,423 was paid to cover claims of medical malpractice, workplace discrimination and other problems brought by Iowans who felt they were wrongly treated by University of Iowa Health Clinics personnel, state agency supervisors, co-workers or others under the umbrella of state government during the 12 months that ended June 30.

The yearly payout was down from nearly $15 million the previous fiscal year and more than $11.7 million in fiscal 2019 but slightly higher than the $6.6 million figure in fiscal 2018, according to board records.

Overall, the UIHC settlements topped $3.07 million while the university paid $350,000, according to board documents. Slightly less than $2 million was paid by the University of Northern Iowa — the bulk being a nearly $1.84 million payment to a sound technician hit by a forklift at a concert venue — and Iowa State University paid claims totaling $713,500 during the just-completed 2021 fiscal year.