Iowa troopers ‘made a difference’ along southern border in Texas, leader says

After state law officers finished duties connected with the RAGBRAI bike ride this week and the Iowa State Fair next month, Reynolds said she would re-evaluate whether to deploy another group of state troopers for border security.

Critics have called the Republican governor’s deployment a political stunt.

Shortly after the governor’s news conference, Araceli Goode and Patricia Ritchie of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Latinx Caucus issued a joint statement saying “we are grateful to the Iowa State Patrol for their professionalism at the U.S./Mexico border and happy to see them home and safe."

“However, Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Republicans continue to use fear to divide us from each other when they know, just like we do, that people who were born here are far more likely to commit crimes than people who are immigrants. This rhetoric is hurtful, dangerous and normalizes hateful actions against Iowa’s Latinx community,” Goode and Ritchie said in their statement. "We were also appalled to hear the governor imply that people seeking asylum are causing the spread of the Delta variant. This is an absurd and divisive comment designed to distract from the governor’s own failures and mismanagement.

"We’re calling on the governor to honor Iowa’s proud history of being a state that welcomes those seeking a home. No matter who you are, what you look like, or how you got here, we’re all Iowans at the end of the day and we should embrace a roadmap to citizenship for our friends and neighbors."

