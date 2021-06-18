Iowa voters embraced early voting. Then lawmakers rushed to restrict it.

Previously, absentee ballots returned by mail were considered timely if they were postmarked by the day before the election and delivered to elections officials by the Monday following the election. As such, voters could mail their ballots any time until the day before the election and trust they would be counted.

Smith called the change a common-sense reform that provides a defined deadline on receipt of absentee ballots.

Democratic state lawmakers argue more than 6,500 absentee ballots cast in Iowa’s 2020 general election arrived after Election Day, but could be counted because a postmark or barcode confirmed the voter mailed them on time. Had the new deadline been in place, they argue several thousand Iowans would have had their votes tossed.

Houser said that while few ballots come in after Election Day, the change in law will make things easier for his staff.

“There’s more burden on the voters. They’re going to have to pay attention, they’re going to have to pay attention to the new rules,” he said. “If they want an absentee ballot, they’re going to have to send that ballot back as soon as it comes in the mail. If you get a ballot in the mail don’t lay it on your kitchen table, put a bunch of other stuff on top of it and forget about it.