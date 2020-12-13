Judge prohibits Iowa officials' Capitol ban on 5 protesters

DES MOINES — A federal judge issued an order that prevents state officials from banning a group of Des Moines Black Liberation Movement protesters from entering the Iowa Capitol grounds.

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger said in an order issued Thursday that a ban requested by state legislative leaders and enforced by the Iowa State Patrol violates the constitutional rights of five protesters.

“The court finds the bans likely burden more speech than is necessary to achieve the significant state interests of preventing violence and ensuring public safety,” she wrote in issuing an injunction preventing enforcement of the ban while the case continues.

Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna and Brandi Ramus were among 17 people protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the Capitol on July 1. They were calling for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign an executive order restoring voting rights for felons, an action she took on Aug. 5.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}