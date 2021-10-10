Largest county government in Iowa faces scandal, infighting

Both claim they were libeled by the public release of Nahas’ termination letter, which included McCoy’s purported comments, and were the victims of extortion attempts during the internal investigation. They say they were threatened to either admit McCoy made the comments or that Nahas would lose his job and the county would not defend McCoy against any legal claims stemming from them.

McCoy, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Des Moines and one of Iowa’s first openly gay politicians, promised to reform the county’s culture of cronyism in 2018 when he challenged and defeated the board’s longtime powerful chairman Johnny Mauro in a primary. He joined a five-member board that is controlled 3-2 by Democrats. The other members had each held their positions for more than a decade.

McCoy said he has pushed to end no-bid contracts, routine nepotism, the use of county resources for political campaigning, and a “hostile and toxic work environment” in county offices. He said he has met with resistance and that at least one colleague who used “homophobic slurs” said he would rather “hit me in the face than work with me.”

Long-running tensions between board members erupted last year during the process that led to the hiring of Democratic activist John Norris as the county administrator. McCoy had favored a county employee, Frank Marasco.