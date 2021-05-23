Law offers adult adoptees a chance at copy of original birth certificate

A new Iowa law will allow adopted adults to procure a copy of their original birth certificate.

The law, signed on May 19 by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, allows an adopted adult whose original birth certificate was substituted with a new certificate after an adoption to apply for and obtain a non-certified copy of the original certificate of birth, which will include biological parent information, the governor’s office said in a release.

The new law will also allow an entitled person to apply for the adult adoptee’s original certificate prior to adoption if the adoptee is deceased, the office said.

In addition, the law allows biological parents to file contact preference and medical history forms with the Bureau of Health Statistics in the Iowa Department of Public Health. If completed by biological parents, these forms will be released to an adult adoptee or entitled person upon proper application.

The law will immediately apply to those who were born before 1971. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, anyone over the age of 18 can request the same document, the release said.

According to the governor’s office: