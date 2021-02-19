Lawmaker uses debunked fraud claims to support election bill that would reduce early voting period

DES MOINES — An Iowa state lawmaker used the widely refuted claim of widespread election fraud to explain his support for a sweeping election bill that would reduce Iowa’s early voting period by more than a third and limit the ways voters can receive and submit early ballots.

Public hearings were held Wednesday on the new bill, which was introduced just 24 hours earlier by statehouse Republicans.

After hearing public input, most of which was in opposition to the bill, Republican Sen. Jason Schultz, of Schleswig, said he supports the proposal because, in his words, “It addresses the controversy that the country is going through right now.”

Schultz was referring to doubt in the 2020 presidential election results, created by Republican former President Donald Trump, who lost that election. Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was widespread fraud in the election results. His claims were debunked by elections officials of all political stripes in all states, by election security analysts and by more than 60 courts that either rejected or threw out lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies.