Lawmakers protect jobless aid for workers fired over vaccine mandates

“The teacher in me says this deserves an incomplete,” said Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, who had hoped the measure would be tabled.

Vaccine requirements have not universally said that employees who refuse would be fired. Some mandates say those who refuse inoculation must undergo regular COVID-19 testing instead.

Earlier this month, Reynolds said she was having “great conversations” with legislative leaders regarding the potential for considering legislation during the special session to prohibit workplace requirements that workers get COVID-19 vaccinations as an employment requirement. However, the bill did not include language to prohibit vaccination mandates in the workplace. The governor said Statehouse Republicans were looking at the issue after her legal adviser determined she did not have the authority under Iowa’s constitution to issue an executive order prohibiting any entity, including private businesses, from imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements on employees or customers as has been done in other states.

On Friday, through her office Reynolds said the state "will be taking other legal actions against the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate."