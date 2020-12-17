Miller-Meeks mistakenly added to letter calling for House investigation into presidential election

Republican Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ campaign said she was mistakenly added to a letter signed by 25 other Republican Representatives-elect calling on the U.S. House to investigate irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

Miller-Meeks campaign on Wednesday said she did not sign and did not agree to be included on the letter sent to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asking Congress to “thoroughly investigate” unsubstantiated claim of voter fraud.

U.S. Rep.-elect Kat Cammack, R-Fla., who led the letter, sent out a correction version Wednesday morning that removed Miller-Meeks name.

“She didn’t agree to sign on to that. That was an error by the Office of Rep. Cammack,” Miller-Meeks campaign spokesman Eric Woolson said.

Asked whether Miller-Meeks supports her Republican colleagues’ push, Woolson said, “she didn’t sign the letter so I think that speaks for itself.”