Nearly united Iowa House backs free speech bill; But banning training on ‘divisive concepts’ leads to split

DES MOINES — The Iowa House voted nearly unanimously Tuesday to support legislation requiring regents universities to protect First Amendment rights, but split along party lines on another bill addressing training and teaching about “divisive concepts” such as racism, sexism and political ideology.

There was little disagreement that free speech is important in education “because that is when the young folks of our state are developing their own thoughts and ideas,” Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said about House File 744.

It’s not the job of educators and educational institutions “to tell those kids what to think,” he said, but “to give them the tools to decide what to think ... not come down on one side or the other, but to give them both sides of the argument, the ability to see all sides and decide for themselves.”

The House agreed 97-1, with Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, casting the lone “no” vote. It’s not that he doesn’t support free speech for students and the employees of K-12 schools and universities, he said — but he doesn’t believe the bill furthers those rights.

“In fact,” Jacoby said, “it is code clutter that smells of Big Brother. The core question is why is it needed. In my opinion, it ain’t.”