New maps may indicate if Iowa adopts partisan redistricting

Only five states have an independent commission to draw maps — Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa and Michigan, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Fifteen states have a politically appointed commission or advisory group to draw them, and in the remaining 30 states the legislature draws the maps.

The Iowa Legislature approved the current process in 1980 after a struggle to approve maps a decade earlier resulted in the Iowa Supreme Court adopting its own plan. Under Iowa’s process, lawmakers can vote to accept or reject the nonpartisan maps but can’t tinker with the lines until the third round — a point only reached in 1981, when lawmakers approved the third maps without changes.

Senate Republican leader Jack Whitver said GOP senators were only following the law when they voted unanimously against the first maps, saying lawmakers wanted to see improvements in the population deviation and compactness of some of the districts. Whitver denied that Republicans simply intended to wait for the third set of maps and redraw them to suit themselves.