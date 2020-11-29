New software slows Iowa COVID-19 contact tracing; County officials question implementation during surge

New contact tracing software Iowa implemented Nov. 5 — at the height of a statewide surge of COVID-19 cases — continues to cause problems, including crashes, lag time entering records and security issues that don’t let local health departments use volunteers.

“It has slowed down our follow-up significantly,” said Lynelle Diers, Wapello County Public health director. “We are finding out about people when their isolation is about over, which, to me, is very ineffective. I know the other system was not built for a pandemic, but why do you do this during a surge?”

The Iowa Department of Public Health contracted with DOMO, a Utah-based company, to create the software as a replacement for the contact tracing components of the Iowa Disease Surveillance System. If DOMO sounds familiar, that’s because it’s one of the partners involved in a $26 million no-bid contract to develop the Test Iowa Initiative.

People who have used the software say it has potential as a useful tool, but it was developed without consulting with actual contact tracers.

There are unnecessary questions — such as “have you had exposure to a dog with COVID-19?” — that take up time in the urgent process of tracking down people who might have been exposed to coronavirus.