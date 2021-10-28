On 2nd try, lawmakers OK new election boundaries

Although the consensus is that the plan is GOP-friendly, Senate Democrats said they backed it because it meets the requirements of Iowa law and state constitution.

“The decision we make today is going to be with us for the next 10 years,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “Redistricting has an immense impact on our democracy. It influences who wins elections, who is at the table when laws are considered and what laws actually pass. It sets the stage to ensure that every vote counts equally.”

Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, was the lone senator to oppose the plan. In the House, GOP Reps. Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs and Tom Jeneary of Le Mars voted “no.” Plan 2 has “drawn and quartered” Pottawattamie County because under the plan it would be carved into five House districts, Jacobsen said.

How much the plan favors the GOP is yet to be seen, but approval of Plan 2 by Republicans, who have majorities of 60-40 in the House and 32-18 in the Senate, suggests the party sees it as advantageous.

