Only 2 ‘no’ votes as Iowa House approves 12 bills in speedy debate

The inventory will provide DHS with information helpful for setting expectations in regard to changes in service delivery and costs in case a waiver is pursued, he said. It also will help inform the state’s mental health regions and state commissions about current resources and identify opportunities to better serve Iowans.

HF 653, which would allow public agencies to enter into joint financial arrangements for the operation of telecommunications systems, similar to what Iowa law allows for public services such as water and wastewater treatment, natural gas and electric power facilities. It would allow local governments and their agencies to acquire, construct, own, operate and extend telecommunications services.

The measure was supported by the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities and opposed by telecommunications companies. Other interest groups were undecided on the bill.

HF 760, which would allow licensed cosmetologists and barbers to ply their trades at wedding venues on the day of a wedding. Current law restricts their practice to licensed salons.

It also would require the Department of Public Health to adopt rules and create a database for the reporting and recording complaints about services performed at those locations.