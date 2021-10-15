Panel projects more state budget growth

“While there are some headwinds facing the global economy and, to some extent, the Iowa economy, Iowa remains in strong financial position,” Lyons said. “LSA is cautiously optimistic in our Fiscal Year ’22 and Fiscal Year ’23 estimates.”

Lyons cautioned, however, that the influx of federal assistance creates uncertainty for what the state’s economy will look like next year and after. She said once that funding fades, it is difficult to predict what Iowans’ spending habits will look like.

“We continue to be in strange times with an unbelievable level of uncertainty,” Lyons said. “It’s still very uncertain how much of the shifts in consumer and business and worker behaviors will persist.”

The REC’s third member is David Underwood, of Clear Lake, the panel’s public member.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the projected revenue growth, Iowa’s current budget has a surplus of more than $1.2 billion, the state’s taxpayer relief fund contains more than $1 billion, and the cash reserve and economic emergency funds contain a combined $817 million.

Statehouse Republicans, who have agenda-setting majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature, quickly reacted to the latest projections with pledges to enact more tax reductions.