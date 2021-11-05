Political jockeying begins under new election maps; local officials look at

The new Senate District 10 is similar to the current District 8 and includes the majority of Council Bluffs and all of Carter Lake. Sen. Dan Dawson, a Republican, represents District 8. Asked if he'd run for re-election in 2024, Dawson said, it's "way too early for that."

"That’s a long family discussion," he said. "Plus, let's get through 2022, see what the state looks like at that."

Determining when state Senate elections will take place

According to the Legislative Services Agency, all odd-numbered Senate districts will hold an election for a four-year term in 2022. That's the easy one.

As for even-numbered districts, it gets complicated.

First off, all even-numbered districts will hold an election in 2024, according to the agency. In 2022, it depends. From an information sheet provided by LSA: