Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, Reynolds says

“That’s the No. 1 focus, and we’ll see where they go from there,” Reynolds said.

Much of the governor’s focus the past 18 months has been on pandemic-related issues, and she credited efforts to keep Iowans working and to reopen businesses ahead of many other states with helping put state government in a position where it has a $1.24 billion surplus and $800 million in reserves.

In hindsight, Reynolds said, she would have not closed Iowa’s schools early in the spring semester of 2020 had more been known then about the coronavirus pandemic, which peaked in Iowa last November.

But “we were in uncharted territory, there wasn’t a playbook” and seemingly each week the information was changing, she said.

“I tried to be balanced and really take into account what we knew, look at the data and make decisions from that, but in hindsight I wouldn’t have had to do that,” referring to closing schools. “I just think our children are going to be dealing with this for quite some time. It’s been tough.”

Tax cuts

On the prospects for tax cuts in the next legislative session, given Iowa’s surplus position, the governor said, “We’re over-collecting, and we need to return that back to the taxpayers.”