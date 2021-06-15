Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo announces run for governor

WATERLOO — A Democratic state legislator announced he’s running for governor, turning what would have been an announcement Tuesday night into a campaign rally.
State Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo, who represents House District 62, made the announcement early Tuesday morning on social media with a video featuring a farmer, a teacher, his family and he and others walking around downtown Waterloo — with a focus on shoes.
“I grew up with a military mom and a factory father,” Smith says in the announcement video about his parents, L.C. and the Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith. “They taught us faith, hard work and service to community — to show grace to people no matter where they come from, or what shoes they wear.”
Smith’s campaign originally said they were planning an “announcement” for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. Tuesday morning, his campaign said it would now be a “kick-off event” for his gubernatorial campaign.
A Democratic primary will be held next summer, with the election in November 2022.
Smith was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2016, after longtime Democratic state representative Deb Berry stepped down.
He was re-elected in 2018 and 2020 and currently is the ranking member on the education committee, as well as on the agriculture, information technology and natural resources committees. He’s also the founding member and current chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.
He said on his website, rasforiowa.com, that he’s a “proud native of east Waterloo” where he, his wife and two children still live. But, he noted, he feels “just as much at home in rural Iowa where I spent my formative years hunting and fishing.”
Smith is the first Democrat to jump into the race. Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is also widely expected to enter the race.
The Republican Governors Association responded swiftly with a statement on Tuesday morning, saying Gov. Kim Reynolds is “battle-tested” and has overseen “one of the fastest economic recoveries from COVID.” The statement called Smith a “tax and spend liberal.”
District 62 is heavily Democratic. Smith bested Republican opponent Todd Obadal with more than 63% of the vote in 2016, and ran unopposed in 2018 and 2020.
Smith graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in youth and human services. He is the state consultant for nonprofit Communities in Schools.