Report: COVID revenue impact in Iowa bad, but not catastrophic

DES MOINES — The coronavirus pandemic has slowed growth in Iowa’s tax collections but has not delivered the red ink that many anticipated, according to a report issued Thursday by the Legislative Services Agency.

According to the LSA report, the state finished fiscal 2020 by taking in about $7.931 billion after all the late tax payments and accruals were calculated — a 0.9 percent increase that generated about $72 million more than the previous fiscal year.

So far in the first three months of the new fiscal year, state tax collections are running about 7.1 percent ahead of the last fiscal year’s first quarter — a $1.562 billion total that is up by $104 million compared to fiscal 2020.

“COVID wasn’t a good thing, but it wasn’t a catastrophe,” said Jeff Robinson, an LSA senior tax analyst.

While state income tax collections were down last fiscal year, some of that decline was offset by state taxes collected on unemployment insurance benefits paid to workers idled by the coronavirus pandemic that hit Iowa in March.

Also, late-arriving state income tax receipts that were delayed due to COVID-related tax deadlines drove accruals in July and August to $307 million when normally they range from a negative $15 million to positive $60 million, Robinson said.