Republican lawmakers approve elections bill, send to governor

DES MOINES — A sweeping proposal that would limit early voting in Iowa and make myriad other changes to how elections operate here is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds after gaining approval from Republican state lawmakers Wednesday.
The proposal sped through the legislative process over the past eight days with only Republican support.
Democrats call the bill voter suppression and a solution in search of a problem.
“Iowa has clean, fair elections. This bill is based on lies and makes it harder for Iowans to vote. We should be making it easier for Iowans to vote,” Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, said during the debate that lasted more than 4 hours, most of which was Democrats speaking against the bill.
Republicans say the wide-ranging legislation will make Iowa’s elections more secure, consistent statewide, and reduce campaigns’ contact with voters.
“It is going to remain really easy to vote after this legislation is signed into law,” Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said during House debate Wednesday night. “This bill does not suppress one single vote.”
Reynolds has not said whether she will sign the bill into law, but did say she is open to reducing the state’s early voting period. Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday.
Among many other things, the bill would reduce Iowa’s early voting period, constrain early voting programs like satellite voting locations and drop boxes, require absentee ballots to be received by Election Day, close the polls on Election Day an hour earlier, and punish county election officials that violate state election laws.
The proposed changes come after a record-setting election in Iowa, which was boosted by early voting.
In the November 2020 general election, Iowa set state records for the most votes cast overall (more than 1.7 million) and the most early votes cast (more than 1 million). Iowa’s turnout rate of 76% was among the highest in the country. And the record-setting election was also secure: no cases of election fraud have been reported.
The proposed legislation would limit or ban many of the programs that contributed to that record turnout.
Senate File 413 would:
- Move the close of polls on Election Day from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Change a voter’s registration status to inactive after a voter misses one election.
- Reduce the number of days to vote early from 29 to 20.
- Reduce the number of days before an election that absentee ballots can be mailed to voters from 29 to 20, with limited exceptions.
- Make it more difficult for county auditors to establish satellite early voting locations.
- Limit the number of drop boxes for early ballots to one per county. The drop box must be outside the county auditor’s office.
- Prohibit county auditors from mailing absentee ballot request forms until a voter requests the form.
- Reduce the earliest time a voter can request an absentee ballot from 120 days before the election to 70 days.
- Require voters to return their own absentee ballot, with limited exceptions. Republicans have said the move is to thwart ballot harvesting — where one person turns in multiple ballots.
- Require that an absentee ballot must arrive to the county auditor’s office by the close of polls on Election Day, with limited exceptions. Any absentee ballot that arrives after the close of polls, regardless of when it was mailed, will not be counted.
- Make it a Class “D” felony when county auditors violate state election laws.
While both major political parties have over the past decade increased their use of early voting, data shows that historically more Democrats than Republicans vote early.
“I am weary of this bill, I am frustrated by this bill, and I am angry at this bill,” Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said during House debate.
Sen. Jim Carlin, a Sioux City Republican who has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, said the legislation also is needed to ensure voters’ confidence in elections and repeated the widely debunked claim that widespread fraud led to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Republican former President Donald Trump.
During a public hearing on Senate File 413, (www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=SF413) held Monday, 19 Iowans spoke in opposition to the proposal against just nine who spoke in favor of it. In online comments on the legislative website, the opposition was even more lopsided: roughly 30 wrote comments in support of the bill vs. more than 1,200 who wrote in opposition.
If Reynolds approves, the sweeping legislation could be signed into law by this weekend, just more than a week after it was first made public.
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement to the Nonpareil, “the Iowa Legislature makes the laws.”
“It is our job as election officials to follow those laws. Iowa is consistently one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and participation and I’ll keep striving to make us number one,” Pate said. “My office will continue providing resources to help every eligible Iowan be a voter and understand any changes in election law. Our goal has always been to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”
Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser, a Republican, said the bill compresses the workload for elections staff and puts additional burden on voters to get absentee ballots returned in time.
Houser told the Nonpareil he supports closing polls at 8 p.m., noting the county traditionally sees little voting activity during the 8 to 9 p.m. window. He said that while few ballots come in after Election Day, the change in law will make things easier for his staff.
“There’s more burden on the voters. They’re going to have to pay attention, they’re going to have to pay attention to the new rules,” he said. “If they want an absentee ballot, they’re going to have to send that ballot back as soon as it comes in the mail. If you get a ballot in the mail don’t lay it on your kitchen table, put a bunch of other stuff on top of it and forget about it.
“It just puts more burden on the voters. We’ll plan to get the word out (ahead of elections) about the new rules.”
Houser said he doesn’t think the bill makes it harder to vote.
Pottawattamie County Deputy Auditor Kristi Everett, who runs elections, told the Nonpareil last week she doesn’t see a problem with the drop box limit because of security and manpower concerns. Pottawattamie County put their drop box outside the courthouse in 2020, which allowed for constant monitoring and ballot retrieval. Having drop boxes elsewhere would require at least two staff members or volunteers to go to outlying areas for ballots.
Everett said the ballot harvesting provision could be hard to enforce.
“How are you going to know who’s dropping off a ballot in that drop box?” she said.
More than 27,000 Pottawattamie County residents cast a ballot early in the 2020 election, roughly double the total in 2018. Everett noted that while the increase in some part was because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the feedback she received from voters leads her to believe the demand for early voting will remain high.
“I feel we’re still going to see a high number because people really liked it. It was convenient,” she said. “I don’t see it changing much.”
Asked if it’s a good idea to reduce the early voting window, Everett said, “No.”
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.