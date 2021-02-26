Republican lawmakers approve elections bill, send to governor

“It is our job as election officials to follow those laws. Iowa is consistently one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and participation and I’ll keep striving to make us number one,” Pate said. “My office will continue providing resources to help every eligible Iowan be a voter and understand any changes in election law. Our goal has always been to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”

Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser, a Republican, said the bill compresses the workload for elections staff and puts additional burden on voters to get absentee ballots returned in time.

Houser told the Nonpareil he supports closing polls at 8 p.m., noting the county traditionally sees little voting activity during the 8 to 9 p.m. window. He said that while few ballots come in after Election Day, the change in law will make things easier for his staff.

“There’s more burden on the voters. They’re going to have to pay attention, they’re going to have to pay attention to the new rules,” he said. “If they want an absentee ballot, they’re going to have to send that ballot back as soon as it comes in the mail. If you get a ballot in the mail don’t lay it on your kitchen table, put a bunch of other stuff on top of it and forget about it.