Republicans back Reynolds on sending troopers to the border

IOWA SENATORS SUPPORT

During his weekly call with Iowa reporters, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who has been in Washington since 1975 and the U.S. Senate since 1981, said it was up to Reynolds to make the decision she did.

"I think the governor is in the right and helping the governor of Texas out because the federal government is not doing its job,“ he said. ”If it was doing its job, we wouldn't have anybody crossing the border."

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, a second-term Red Oak Republican in the U.S. Senate since 2015, told reporters during a separate teleconference that she believes Iowa taxpayers have a right to know what duties Iowa State Patrol troopers are performing in Texas, how much money is being spent and other details of the current mission.

"I believe transparency is always the best policy, and so I would love to know, of course, what our state troopers are doing,“ she said. ”I do support the governor's efforts there. But since our taxpayer dollars are being spent on that, yes, we should have some accountability on, you know, what those troopers’ missions are and how they'll be utilized at the border."