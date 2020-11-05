Republicans win overwhelming majority of local Legislature races

Republicans won the overwhelming majority of southwest state Legislature races Tuesday night as the GOP maintained its hold on all three branches of government.
Republicans Jon Jacobsen and Brent Siegrist won two of the three House races that include Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, while surrounding counties also heavily voted for Republicans. Additionally, state Sen. Dan Dawson won a second term representing the majority of Council Bluffs and all of Carter Lake.
Democrat Charlie McConkey was the lone Council Bluffs Democrat to win, in House District 15.
Siegrist returns to Iowa House of Representatives
In House District 16, Brent Siegrist will return to the Iowa House of Representatives more than 17 years after he left.
Siegrist, the former Republican Speaker of the House, received 6,615 votes to win the Iowa House 16 race with 50.7% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office.
“I’m humbled that the citizens thought that I could do the job,” Siegrist said.
Siegrist said he’ll hit the ground running, as he knows how the Capitol works from his earlier time in office. He also spent the past two years as a lobbyist representing the City of Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Community School District, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Western Community College and Pottawattamie County.
Democrat Jen Pellant finished with 5,888 votes, good for 45.1%. Libertarian Robert Fairchild finished third with 540 votes, 4.1% of ballots cast.
District 16 includes west-central and southwest Council Bluffs extending toward Valley View Drive and a portion of northeast Council Bluffs. Siegrist will replace Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, a Republican who is retiring after five terms and 10 years in the House.
Siegrist was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1984 and served until 2002. His last 10 years in the House were in leadership positions, split between serving as majority leader or speaker of the House. He left the House to run for Congress, losing to Steve King in the Republican primary. King will leave Congress after losing the 4th District primary in June.
Siegrist, who taught school for 18 years, was named executive director of the Iowa Area Education Agency in 2003 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2018.
He currently serves as a lobbyist representing the City of Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Community School District, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Western Community College and Pottawattamie County. He also serves as president of the IWCC Board of Directors.
Siegrist said he’ll leave both roles. His last Board of Trustees meeting will come in December. The board will then appoint a replacement, who will be up for election in the next cycle.
“That’s the bittersweet part of this. I love serving on the board,” Siegrist said. “But it’s time to move forward. I’ll be talking to leadership tomorrow and figure out what committees I want to serve on.”
Siegrist said he expects because of his past leadership positions he’ll be able to get the committees he wants. Looking forward to the January legislative session:
“The pandemic, we’ll have to see where we’re at with that. We’ll have to make sure we maintain a strong budget,” he said. “My priorities are and continue to be — funding education and doing what we can for workforce development. I’m looking forward to working with chamber and local businesses on that.”
“I’m going to dive in on quality of life stuff,” he continued, mentioning looking at putting gambling funds toward Iowa Department of Natural Resources projects for parks and recreation across the state.
Pellant, a political newcomer, is a Council Bluffs native who returned home after working in Chicago. She moved back in 2018 and worked as a field organizer with the Democratic presidential campaign of former Maryland Rep. John Delaney before running for office herself.
“Obviously the results weren’t what we hoped. But I’m proud of the campaign. I’m proud of the number of volunteers that we had, the grassroots fundraising that we were able to do and just marshalling the resources to compete in this district,” Pellant said. “We knew going in we had a disadvantage in the registration numbers. We just tried to get out there and fight for every vote. Of course we would have loved to be able to campaign door to door and really talk to folks in the community about what we wanted to do. But with the pandemic that just wasn’t possible. But in the end we came up a little short.”
Pellant said she plans to stay active, advocating for working families in the community, though she noted, “I don’t know what’s next or what form that’ll take.”
McConkey wins fourth term
Democrat Rep. Charlie McConkey retained his seat in the Iowa House District 15 race.
McConkey received 5,718 votes to beat Republican challenger Sarah Abdouch, who finished with 4,987 votes. House 15 includes northwest Council Bluffs and Carter Lake. McConkey finished with 53.3% of the vote, Abdouch with 46.5%.
“I’m humbled and honored to win this election,” McConkey said, thanking his family, friends and “countless volunteers that went out and helped me win this race.”
McConkey, a retired steelworker, was first elected to the seat in 2014 and will return to the Capitol for a fourth term.
“I’m excited. I’m disappointed in some of the other results,” said McConkey, the only Democrat to win a local Legislature race. “I’m excited to go back to work for the people of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake and be a strong voice for them.”
McConkey said when the Legislature convenes in January it will have to continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and work to bring affordable health care to Iowans, among many issues to be tackled.
“And it’s time to work together to get things done to make it better for everybody here in Iowa,”
Abdouch said she was happy to put up a strong challenge to McConkey and “gave the voters a good option to consider.”
“It’s been a good race. Really enjoyable. One of the best experiences of my life,” Abdouch said. “The voters have spoken. Now he needs to hold himself accountable. I look forward to seeing what he can do on our behalf in Des Moines.”
Abouch said she plans to stay active in the area, “driving accountability for voters in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.”
Jacobsen wins big in House 22
Iowa District 22 House incumbent Jon Jacobsen unofficially won Tuesday’s general election in landslide fashion.
According to the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office, the Republican ran away with the race, garnering 13,306 votes (69.5%). His challenger, Shawna Anderson of Oakland, collected 5,837 ballots (30.5%).
Jacobsen said, based on his research, it was the highest vote total in district history, including previous previous iterations of the district — House 22 was created after the 2010 census. The previous high total in House 22 was Jacobsen’s 2018 general election total of 9,707. He defeated Democrat Ray Stevens, who received 5,003 votes, that year.
“We were filled with great honor that the constituents were so loyal. I try to be very close to them,” Jacobsen said. “I was very honored and humbled by that vote of confidence. A historic win.”
Jacobsen noted his vote total surpassed winners Brent Siegrist in House 16 and Rep. Charlie McConkey in House 15, along with state Sen. Dan Dawson in Senate District 8.
“I think it proved the way we did it — we ran a positive campaign based on achievement and vision — works. We did not run what was typical of the party opposite this election. We trusted the people,” Jacobsen said. “We stayed positive and upbeat. We’re very proud of the campaign we ran. (Voters) have had my back I appreciate it immensely. I’m gratefully appreciative. It’s a tremendous mandate.”
Jacobsen, of Council Bluffs, was elected to his current post in a special election in 2017.
Looking to the January session, Jacobsen said he’d continue to focus on flood relief, including any additional levee work that is needed. He talked about roadwork projects on U.S. Highway 59 from Avoca heading south. Anderson said she’s humbled by the support she received and stands by the platform she ran on.
“I’m not done yet,” she said. “I’ll definitely be staying involved, figuring out how I can support my community and support the district. I’m not sure what that’ll look like, but I’ll do my best to make an impact.”
Other southwest Iowa races
Rep. Tom Moore of Griswold, a Republican who represents District 21, beat Democratic challenger Shaun Kelley of Creston by a vote total of 10,183 to 4,337, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. District 21 includes the eastern edge of Pottawattamie County, part of Cass County and all of Adams and Union Counties.
House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley was re-elected with 11,376 votes in District 17. The Republican beat Democratic challenger Jan Creasman of Mondamin, who finished with 3,676 votes.
District 17 includes western and most of central Harrison County, all of Monona and Ida Counties and part of Woodbury County.
