Republicans win overwhelming majority of local Legislature races

“That’s the bittersweet part of this. I love serving on the board,” Siegrist said. “But it’s time to move forward. I’ll be talking to leadership tomorrow and figure out what committees I want to serve on.”

Siegrist said he expects because of his past leadership positions he’ll be able to get the committees he wants. Looking forward to the January legislative session:

“The pandemic, we’ll have to see where we’re at with that. We’ll have to make sure we maintain a strong budget,” he said. “My priorities are and continue to be — funding education and doing what we can for workforce development. I’m looking forward to working with chamber and local businesses on that.”

“I’m going to dive in on quality of life stuff,” he continued, mentioning looking at putting gambling funds toward Iowa Department of Natural Resources projects for parks and recreation across the state.

Pellant, a political newcomer, is a Council Bluffs native who returned home after working in Chicago. She moved back in 2018 and worked as a field organizer with the Democratic presidential campaign of former Maryland Rep. John Delaney before running for office herself.