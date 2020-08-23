Reynolds appoints Mathiasen to Terrace Hill Commission

Governor Kim Reynolds has reappointed Jerry Mathiasen of Council Bluffs to another three-year term on the State of Iowa Terrace Hill Commission. Terrace Hill is a National Historic Landmark in Des Moines, where it serves as the residence for Iowa’s governors. The commission manages, preserves and maintains the site.
This will be Mathiasen’s fourth term on the commission. He was also appointed by Reynolds in July 2017, and prior to then served two commission terms under her predecessor, Terry Branstad.
“It’s an honor Governor Reynolds reappointed me to help manage this state and national treasure, as well as it being the home to our governors and their families,” Mathiasen said.
Mathiasen is familiar with Terrace Hill. In addition to his previous nine years on the commission and before he returned to his hometown of Council Bluffs, he served in state government for 14 years much of that as Branstad’s deputy chief of staff. In Council Bluffs, Mathiasen retired as president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and was an executive with the Iowa West Foundation.
Terrace Hill’s architect was William Boyington, who was also the architect for the Historic General Dodge House in Council Bluffs. Mathiasen is currently serving on the Dodge House strategic visioning team. Both sites are National Historic Landmarks.
For more information visit TerraceHill.iowa.gov or dodgehouse.org.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.